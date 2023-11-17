Scorpions can be found on every continent except for Antarctica.

Of the 2500 species of scorpions, only about 1 per cent are deadly to humans and thankfully none of these live in Australia.

Living in many different places, from our deserts to woodland like that around Canberra, Australia is home to more than 100 species of scorpions.

Australian scorpions range in length from 2cm to 12cm and are mostly nocturnal, spending their days hidden under debris such as bark and leaves or in burrows, often under rocks. This elusive behaviour means unless you are purposefully looking for a scorpion, you will unlikely see one.

Scorpions are common arachnids and have eight legs like spiders, mites, and ticks.

Despite having six to 12 eyes, scorpions do not have good eyesight but appear to have excellent low light sensitivity, which helps them to both avoid harsh sunlight and to navigate by starlight or moonlight.

Scorpions don't only use their sting to kill their prey (cockroaches and smaller invertebrates), they also use it to defend themselves against predators such as snakes, lizards, and birds.

If food is scarce, scorpions can slow down their metabolism to live off as little as just one insect per year.

Scorpions predate the dinosaurs and some scientists believe they were the first animals to move from water to land hundreds of millions of years ago.