Blink and you miss it: Final resting place of many Canberra pioneers

While he can't be certain without a closer inspection of the eggs or more detailed photos, Gavin Smith of ACT Snake Removals believes "the burrow was likely made by a female Eastern Bearded Dragon (Pogona barbata)", which digs a shallow burrow, backs into it, and lays her eggs, and then covers them loosely with dirt. She may defend her nest site for a few hours after laying, but usually abandons it soon after.