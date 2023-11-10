Many Motifs: Throughout the building are a range of motifs of Australian fauna and flora, including the platypus and koala. Due to its apparent links to birds, mammals and reptiles, in the 1920s the platypus was central to MacKenzie's study of comparative anatomy. The most spectacular platypus representation in the building is the Perspex skylight in the foyer. Meanwhile, intrigued by how they grasped overhead branches, MacKenzie dissected many koalas and used the findings of this research to treat shrapnel shoulder injuries and rehabilitate wounded soldiers when they returned from World War I.