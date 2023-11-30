Bet you didn't know there's a phantom pub on the road to the coast?

According to a 2014 report by the ACT Heritage Council, the former Hibernian Inn site is one of only five known 19th-century roadside inns in the ACT. There is physical evidence remaining for only three of these, with the Hibernian being the only one that has not since been overtaken by suburbia and that was only ever an inn. The other two, Lyneham's Old Canberra Inn and Elmsall in Oaks Estate (now a private residence known as The Oaks) were, for most of their lives, adapted into residences and hence both have been reworked many times which "means that the Hibernian Hotel site is the only substantial physical evidence in the ACT of a 19th-century roadside inn; an important period in the settlement of the area".