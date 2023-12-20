The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT govt takes first steps to four-day work week trial despite some concerns

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated December 20 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A four-day working week would pose challenges for the ACT's public servants as staff numbers would have to increase to fill rosters, the territory government says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.