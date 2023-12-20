ACT govt takes first steps to four-day work week trial despite some concerns

A four-day working week would pose challenges for the ACT's public servants as staff numbers would have to increase to fill rosters, the territory government says.
The government has also expressed concern that a shorter work week would not result in a sufficient increase to productivity.
But the government has still agreed to consider the possibility of a four-day working week trial and will set up a working group to examine the potential for a trial.
This working group was recommended by a Legislative Assembly committee that held an inquiry into the future of the working week.
The committee found the ACT government was capable of granting its public servants a four-day working week and was well placed to trial the change.
The committee recommended the government convene a working group to examine the trial of a shorter working week for ACT public servants with no loss of pay or conditions.
The government's response, published on Tuesday, agreed to this in principle and said a group would consider areas of the public service where a trial could be conducted.
"The government notes it will explore a future trial within the ACTPS [and] will test the reduction model of the four-day work week where there is no loss of pay or conditions for ACTPS employees," the response said.
"The ACT government will look to setting up a working group in 2024 to develop a roadmap to inform a future trial within the ACTPS."
But the government is not entirely sold on the idea of a four-day working week. The response said while the ACT government had a "long history of innovative industrial relations" and recognised the benefits of a four-day working week it posed challenges.
"Whilst productivity may increase, it may not increase sufficiently or with enough longevity to fund the model in the longer term," the response said.
"Further, staffing in many frontline areas will most likely have to increase to ensure adequate roster cover and ensure service delivery is maintained."
The committee also recommended the ACT government develop a pilot program with support structures for private sector employers who would like to voluntarily trial a four-day working week.
The government also agreed in principle to this recommendation.
"Partnering with other organisations presents opportunities to share experiences and learn from others," the response said.
"The working group will consider appropriate organisations to partner with."
ACT Labor members have voted in support of a trial. Rank and file members agreed to support moving towards a four-day working week at the party's annual conference in July.
