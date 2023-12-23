Work can wait: Relax and simply savour the fruits of your labour

Those weeds can be mulched by dumping hay on them in a few weeks' time. Seeds will germinate better when it's not quite so hot. The apple tree leaves will grow back, and the possum will be back too - or another one, if you remove the current inhabitant. Fretting about this one will achieve nothing. Borrow chooks to clean up the fallen peaches, or hire a kid to throw it all in a garbage bag, or bribe them with a trip to the swimming pool. (Note to all parents: this is a gardening column, not one about the legality of child labour or advice on bringing up kids.)