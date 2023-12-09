The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Hot tips on how to keep your cool this summer

Jackie French
By Jackie French
December 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A garden can cool your house by 25C degrees with a lot of time, investment, and under very specific conditions. But even a few small changes can reduce the heat in your house and garden by 5C degrees - enough to make life bearable, instead of feeling like a stranded fish gasping on the hot sand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.