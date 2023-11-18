Never let a prickle defeat you! Every thorny plant I've shorn has stayed prickleless. I admit I have been tempted to give one of those round-headed cactus a mullet, but have resisted. It's a wild understatement to say I'm not a cacti exert. But I have discovered you can take a sharp disposable razor and shear a cactus, with great care, both to yourself and your cactus. If you nick yourself, it hurts. If you nick the cactus, you may well let in various cactus rots and end up with no cactus at all. You do need a steady hand and delicacy for this - it is not a job for kids or anyone who's been into the season eggnog, or our annual fruit cake which should more accurately be called "whisky and rum bound together by candied fruit and a few teaspoons full of cake".