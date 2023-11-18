The Canberra Times
Gardening with Jackie French: Be brave and tackle this thorny issue

Jackie French
By Jackie French
November 19 2023 - 5:00am
Never trust a rose. Roses are the Mata Hari of the flower world, seductively gorgeous, velvet petals, sexy scent ... and then their thorns snag your best jumper so it's unrepairable. I am sure you can hear them sniggering behind you.

