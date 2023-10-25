You can grow bougainvillea along fences or in and out of a hedge, as long as you are prepared to prune it often. Bougainvillea will even tolerate salt winds. Adventurous gardeners might like to grow it up the house walls, where it will certainly deter burglars but it may also decide to try to invade your roof. Bougainvillea also look elegant sprawling out of tall pots lined up against a sunny wall. I advise keeping your bougainvillea somewhere where you can easily get to it with a pair of large sectators or even a whipper snipper.