Why lavender was the sexiest scent in Queen Victoria's day

Jackie French
By Jackie French
November 5 2023 - 5:00am
Forget the flagrant seductiveness of rose and gardenia perfumes: a couple of hundred years ago, lavender was the sexiest scent, possibly because it was stored with sheets and undergarments to keep away the moths, so the scent was associated with bedrooms, beds, and sex.

