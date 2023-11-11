The Canberra Times
Gardening with Jackie French: Slash now for a show-stopping summer

Jackie French
Jackie French
November 12 2023 - 5:00am
The roses are blooming in full glory. Buff Beauty's perfume is filtering through the kitchen, the pink one (whose name I forget) covering the pergola by the dining room, the Icebergs and the Papa Meiland contributing to the general wonderfulness. They look fabulous and fill the garden with colour. So it's time to slash them down.

