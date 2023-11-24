How you can grow paradise in a pot

You too can grow almost every kind of vegetable fruit, including bananas and dwarf or bonsaied avocadoes in pots, though you may have to do the pollinating with a small paint brush if there are no birds, beds, wasps, micro bats and other pollinators indoors. A dwarf mango was even introduced a year ago, and the dwarf red bananas are a delight. My dwarf macadamia has fruit on it already at about 1.5 metres high, as has the red finger lime, at only 90cm high. Think of the ornamental hanging gardens pottery strawberry pots, or grape or kiwi vines dangling over the railings, though don't try this with chokoes or melons or pumpkins, unless you live on the ground floor, or your neighbours may be in danger of falling fruit.