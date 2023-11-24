The Canberra Times
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Canberra

How you can grow paradise in a pot

Jackie French
By Jackie French
November 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The email jumped out at me from the hundred or so that slide into my inbox overnight: "How to I grow a Garden in Pots?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.