'700,000 Australians coming together': Matildas fever still strong with 12th-straight sell-out

Think Matildas fever is over? Think again.
The Matildas have sold out their 12th-straight home game, with an Olympic qualifier at Docklands Stadium on February 28 set to be played in front of a sea of green and gold-clad fans.
The third round of the Asian qualifying fixtures will see the Australian women take on Uzbekistan in Melbourne, at a yet to be confirmed kick-off time.
Just a limited number of standing room tickets and accessible seating remain on top of the 50,000 "sellable" tickets already sold.
Football Australia said an "incredible pre-sale period" on Monday saw 25,000 tickets snapped up, with the remainder sold to the general public on Wednesday.
"This 12th-consecutive sell-out in record time reflects the strength and appeal of the Matildas," Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said.
"It is clear that the team resonates deeply with fans across Australia and beyond and that is demonstrated in the way the nation turns out for these matches in stadia and on television and recognised as Australia's most favoured national team.
"Football Australia has worked diligently over the past three years to build two strong football teams in the Socceroos and Matildas.
"This series of sold-out matches demonstrates the significant progress in promoting women's football and celebrating what the Matildas stand for as a force for positive change and an inspiration to millions."
The run of sell-out home games began with the World Cup send-off match at Docklands on July 14, followed by seven captivating World Cup fixtures, then three Asian qualifiers in Perth in October.
"The journey of the Matildas over the last 12 months has been nothing short of extraordinary," Johnson said.
"Starting from the heartfelt send-off match in Melbourne, through to this latest sell-out in Melbourne, the Matildas have consistently captivated the hearts of the nation with almost 700,000 Australians coming together to support and celebrate this team and women's football."
AFC WOMEN'S OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS - ROUND 3
Uzbekistan v Australia - Saturday February 24, location/time TBC
Australia v Uzbekistan - Wednesday, February 28, Docklands Stadium
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.