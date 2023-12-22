Don't overcook our checkered gastronomic past

Sue had some tough suggestions about where we should ban phones: "There are plenty of other places where phones should not be in use including meetings. It should be mandatory for phones to be turned off, or left in the office, and restaurants and other eating places, which includes the family dining room table, if that is still used for meals. It used to be the subject of cartoons: someone so involved with their phone as they walk down the street that they walk into a light post, but we have all seen that or something similar actually happen.