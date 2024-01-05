What happened to Safa Annour?

Around 9.40am on Sunday, April 29, a home security camera caught Safa, her brother and a woman walking south on Sturt Avenue, Narrabundah - the suburb immediately east of Griffith. Police wanted to speak with the woman, who was white and dressed in office attire, but stressed she wasn't a suspect. After that, just three stories were published about the unsolved murder over the next eight months. The final one, published in June 2019, was the most revealing. Two former colleagues at The Canberra Times, who had spent months investigating the case, reported Safa, her mother and brother had been receiving 'crisis support' and living away from home at the time of the toddler's death. The police refused to confirm or deny any of it. The reason for the secrecy was never explained.