Defining moment: Boxing Day a litmus Test for red-ball cricket amid T20 onslaught

Boxing Day. It's the one date cricket fans around the country circle in their calendar every year.
For many, Christmas Day is the warm up, with December 26 the main event.
But has the Boxing Day Test lost its shine amid a cluttered cricket calendar and an onslaught of Twenty20 cricket?
Or will fans turn out in droves for the biggest match of the year as Australia takes on Pakistan in the second game of a three-Test series?
These are the biggest talking points ahead of the Boxing Day Test.
Cricket Australia and Western Australian officials threw the kitchen sink at attracting big crowds for the first Test in Perth, only to see attendances well below expectations.
Whereas England and India are box office hits who always generate interest among the wider community, Pakistan is a much tougher sell.
In a cost of living crisis, and with India travelling to Australia next summer, it's easy to see why fans would skip the cricket this year.
Boxing Day, however, is different. The opening day is the biggest event of the season in Victoria and officials are hoping for more than 70,000 fans at the MCG on Tuesday.
That would exceed the record for a Pakistan Test, which currently sits at 63,478 in 2016.
If interest in Test cricket around the world has declined in recent years, a direct line can be drawn to the rise of Twenty20 franchise leagues.
The power of these competitions was on display yet again last week when Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins attracted record bids at the Indian Premier League auction.
The duo will earn more for 12 weeks work than a year of international duties, with Starc earning $4.43 million and Cummins $3.67m.
Fellow star David Warner will play his second-last Test in Melbourne before he transitions into a full-time white-ball specialist, travelling the globe hitting sixes and cashing cheques.
The last rites for Test cricket have been written more times than one can count, so it would be premature to sound the death knell just yet, but the threats facing the five-day format are greater than ever before.
The rise of Twenty20 franchises has provided opportunities for more players to make a living playing cricket, however it will likely come at a cost to the traditional game.
Administrators have a mighty task ahead of them protecting Test cricket and it starts with ensuring teams like Pakistan are competitive when they visit Australia.
All eyes will be on Australian opener Usman Khawaja after a running battle with cricket officials throughout the last fortnight.
The proud Muslim was banned from wearing shoes with "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" written on them by global governing body International Cricket Council.
The organisation deemed political statements were banned during matches, despite a long history of players and teams making political statements.
Khawaja then wore a black arm band for the first Test, only to be hit with a charge for breaching clothing regulations by the ICC.
The saga has provided even more oxygen to an issue administrators had attempted to quash, providing the opener with an even bigger profile to deliver his message of peace in Palestine.
Khawaja attempted to wear shoes showing a black dove holding an olive branch, however the ICC again rejected this request on Sunday morning.
The 37-year-old is confident it won't impact on his performances throughout the series and he scored an impressive 90 in Perth.
There is no bigger statement than a century on Boxing Day and Khawaja will be determined to make the most of his opportunity on the big stage.
Speaking of delivering on the big stage, off-spinner Nathan Lyon has delivered time and time again.
The 36-year-old claimed his 500th Test wicket in Perth last week and commences his quest to catch the great Shane Warne at the same venue the late leg-spinner claimed his 700th wicket.
It's an unlikely rise for a player written off so many times early in his career, selectors searching for Lyon's replacement despite his steady growth as a bowler.
Now, however, the off-spinner is a mainstay in the Test team and a crucial cog in the Australian attack.
The Young product and former ACT Comet is approaching the end of his career but still has plenty of life left in him and is chasing a wicket haul at the MCG.
