Ross column: Why an overnight millionaire is worth every cent

I couldn't sleep after our game at the Adelaide Oval this week, but it's fair to say Spencer Johnson had a different reason for buzzing into the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The unpredictability of Twenty20 cricket is why we love it. Belt 200 on a pristine Adelaide Oval deck only to lose with two balls left in the game, or not having a Big Bash contract one year and then pocketing $1.78 million the next.
Yes, you read that right. Johnson - a close mate from our days playing in South Australia - is the very definition of rags to riches and he deserves everything coming his way.
I was lying away staring at the ceiling thinking about our game against the Strikers and the ifs, buts or maybes of a tight loss. He was staring at the ceiling wondering how his life flipped upside down in an instant during the IPL auction.
He was the story for me on a night where Mitchell Starc pocketed $4.43m (a whopping $13,184 per ball bowled) and Pat Cummins went for $3.67m.
Johnson didn't have a Big Bash contract last year until a couple of days before the season started, and now here he is as one of the highest paid cricketers in Australia.
That's a pretty cool story, and I sent him a message about five minutes after I saw the news. His reply was pretty funny. "What the hell is going on," he said. "I didn't watch [the auction], but my phone blew up and now it's not responding. It's crazy."
At least he's got some money to get a new phone now. He's become an overnight millionaire and that's cool to see happen to your mates.
I guess a part of every T20 cricketer has that IPL auction moment nagging in the back of their minds. It only takes one good season, a fierce spell or a good innings to put you on the radar.
But that doesn't mean everyone is going to enjoy a payday like the players the other night. Take Steve Smith, for example. One of the greatest batsmen in world cricket for the past decade goes unsold. How does that happen.
Me? I'd love to be a tall, left-arm fast-bowler right now. But I guess I chose the wrong stature and batting position.
You have to look at the IPL and what teams want and need. For me being a middle-order batter, I've probably got the skillset that's least valuable to them because they already have so many.
Then again, it's not something any of us really think about during the Big Bash season even if this has been a weird start and we've had more time than usual to digest what's been going on.
We have played well in our first two games, but a couple of lapses in attention to detail have cost us and we're now chasing the pack rather than winning those opening two matches. If we can add some polish to our game, we're confident we can turn things around.
Our next game against the Melbourne Stars in Albury on Saturday kickstarts a run of four games in eight days over the Christmas period.
There were about 10,000 people at the Lavington Sports Ground when we were in Albury on New Year's Eve last year and although the ground is smaller, it was one of the best atmospheres for any of the games we played.
We've spent the past few days in and around Adelaide, which has been good to work on our team and individual games as well as testing out South Australia's golf courses and some Barossa Valley wines.
But after having two games in 10 days, living out of a suitcase and having sheets tucked in daily at the hotel (first-world problem, but I don't like tucked-in sheets), we're just keen to get our first win to get the season rolling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.