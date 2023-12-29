Year in pictures: June 2023

Fan favourite Jarrod Croker celebrated his 300th game as a Canberra Raider in June, as the women's team prepared for its debut in the NRLW.
Judo athlete Thomas Cramp was also focusing on his training ahead of the Hong Kong and Macau Junior Asian Cup.
Meanwhile, Canberrans braved the winter cold to take a nude dip at dawn in Lake Burley Griffin for the Ian Lindeman memorial winter solstice swim and the capital's furry friends enjoyed their welcome at a local dog-friendly cafe.
