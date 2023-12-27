Year in pictures: April 2023

A bit of April rain didn't dampen Canberra's sport, with The Canberra Times Marathon and local rugby league continuing despite the weather.
Meanwhile, Canberrans were entertained thanks to the return of Groovin the Moo and the Canberra Circus Festival.
It was a good month for food and wine with green thumb Romeo Crowley growing a giant potato in his backyard, as Big River Distilling Co partnered with Wallaroo Estate vineyard to produce a Shiraz Gin.
Meanwhile, Tom McLuckie was among voices calling for harsher sentences for dangerous driving in the ACT.
Take a look back at some of the highlights of the month through the eyes of The Canberra Times talented photographic team.
