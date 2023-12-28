Year in pictures: May 2023

May was a momentous month with the coronation of King Charles III.
While less known, World Bee Day and National Walk Safely to School Day were also observed by various Canberrans.
Meanwhile, the classical performing arts had a boost in the capital with the opening of the Snow Concert Hall and a performance from the Grand Kyiv Ballet Of Ukraine.
There was no mistaking the time of year as the crisp autumn air swept through the capital, along with news of a new vintage from Helm Wines and reports from Brumbies training.
