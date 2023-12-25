The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'RIP my brother': Canberra Raiders mourning death of off-season recruit

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 25 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Raiders are mourning the death of Troy Dargan after the halfback died in an accident on Christmas Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.