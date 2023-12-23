The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Raiders ignore the 'noise' as young halves in 'close battle'

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
December 24 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Listen to some of the talk in rugby league land lately and it seems the Canberra Raiders will be lucky to finish any higher than dead last on the NRL ladder next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.