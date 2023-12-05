'I'm ready': Raiders young gun wants to be No.1

Chevy Stewart's goal is simple. Jersey No.1 for round one.
The Canberra Raiders young gun was enjoying the change of scenery at the Kiama camp this week having grown up on the beaches of Cronulla.
Not that he's been sunning himself all week - it's been early starts and hard work as the Green Machine look to fast track their rebuild.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will give youth the keys to the side for the 2024 NRL season, with both the five-eighth and fullback roles up for grabs.
Stewart's got his sights set on the latter as the 18-year-old looked to continue his rapid ride through the Raiders grades.
He started this year playing in the under-19 SG Ball Cup, but by the end of the season he was established as the NSW Cup custodian.
Now he's got the chance to take the next step to first grade.
He's locked in a battle with Xavier Savage for the fullback role, although Jordan Rapana and Kaeo Weekes can also slot into the No.1 jersey.
At this stage Weekes was training at five-eighth, locked in his own battle with Ethan Strange to wear the No.6 jersey come round one.
Stewart wasn't shying away from the opportunity. He wants to be the No.1 when the Raiders start their season against the Newcastle Knights in Newcastle on March 7.
"Yeah definitely, I definitely think so. I'd love to be playing No.1," he told The Canberra Times.
"I spent some time in Cup last year and played NSW under-19s. There's definitely some things I have to work on and [Stuart's] definitely helped me with that.
"I've got to give a rap to [NSW Cup coach Justin Giteau] as well, he's definitely helped me with that.
"But it's definitely open and I'm definitely here for it.
"I'd like to think so, [round one is the goal]. I don't know. We'll see what happens.
"I'm not too fussed. I want to get my job down pat. I don't want to go in uncertain with some things. I'm ready whenever [Stuart's] ready."
The Raiders have been in camp since Sunday afternoon and will return to Canberra on Thursday.
While it's been tough - starting work at 5am every day - Stewart said that was exactly what they needed as they prepared for a tough NRL campaign.
It's part of getting a young side - especially in the key spine positions of fullback and five-eighth - ready for the rigours ahead.
"It's been pretty full on ... but this is what this camp's about - we want to build some hard work and toughness around here, build some resilience," Stewart said.
"There's a lot of free spots for us young guys with Jacko departing and that five-eighth spot's up for grabs.
"We're building combos with Kaeo and Ethan Strange, and getting around 'Jama' as well.
"It's pretty early at the moment, but we're finding out what works and what doesn't."
Part of that is to help build the combinations following the departures of Jack Wighton (South Sydney) and Jarrod Croker (retired).
Stewart has formed a combination with Strange in NSW Cup this year, but he hasn't played with either Weekes or halfback Jamal Fogarty.
That's the goal of this summer as he looked to be ready for the Knights.
The Raiders will have two pre-season trials to finalise their preparations - against Parramatta and the North Queensland Cowboys, although Stuart traditionally saved his NRL squad for only their final trial.
Stewart's been working on linking up with his edges - which will also be full of young guns, like Matt Tomoko, Sebastian Kris and Hudson Young.
"Me and Strangey have had some games together. We know somewhat of how each other plays," he said.
"Obviously Kaeo's new to our club. So we're sniffing things out with him and I haven't played with Jama obviously and he's a bit of an old head so I've got to take some notes off him as well, learning off 'Rapa'.
"I'm just picking brains at the moment and learning as I go."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.