Severe thunderstorm warning for ACT

Canberra has been told to brace for more wild weather, after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a new severe thunderstorm warning.
The bureau said the thunderstorm was likely to bring large large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area. The warning was issued shortly after 3pm.
"An upper trough traversing across the eastern part of New South Wales is combining with a very moist and unstable air mass to enhance the risk of severe thunderstorms," the bureau said in a statement.
But there is the likelihood of a reprieve on the way. The chance of rain on Thursday and Friday drops to 30 per cent, although the chance of a thunderstorm remains on each day.
The long weekend is likely to be drier, but then a higher chance of rain and storms returns on Tuesday.
The State Emergency Service has advised people to:
