To navigate via a map or GPS? That is the question even today

By Mathew Dickerson
January 1 2024 - 12:00pm
TECH TALK

Question everything is a thought that comes to mind when relying on technology.
In 2005, our family was on Christmas holidays in the Hunter Valley area. My wife and I and four children were on our way to our destination where we were meeting up with my wife's parents.

