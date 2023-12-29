'Never experienced this before': Heyman searching for answers amid lean run

Michelle Heyman is at a loss. Nothing she's tried this season has come off.
The Canberra United striker has scored just three goals in the team's first seven games, the side claiming just one win and languishing on the bottom of the A-League Women's ladder.
It's an unfamiliar position for the 35-year-old, typically a prolific goal scorer.
In fact, it's a position she's never experienced throughout a decorated 15-year career.
The fact it comes at the same time she closes in on her 100th A-League goal is purely coincidental, Heyman feels, but it's certainly added to the frustration throughout the early weeks of the season.
"I thought by our sixth game I would have had six goals for sure," Heyman said. "I'm getting two shots a game so my chances aren't coming.
"I've never been through this before, this is my first time experiencing something like this. Even when I played for Adelaide and I only scored one goal, I think I created 12 chances so I was still in an amongst it doing something for the team.
"I feel like I'm wasted at the moment. It's a bit frustrating but I'm trying to be a leader and trying to motivate the girls on the field but sometimes it gets a little bit depressing."
Currently sitting on 97 goals, Heyman will have her next chance to become the first woman to reach 100 A-League goals when Canberra United host Western United at McKellar Park on Saturday afternoon.
The veteran started the season on 94 and has struggled to generate the opportunities she typically receives on the field.
Heyman's struggles are not purely individual. Canberra United has struggled to find a rhythm through a disjointed campaign that's seen multiple games postponed and rescheduled.
There are signs of improvement from a young squad, but it has not translated into goals.
Heyman's quest for triple figures was among the primary talking points leading into the season, but the veteran has a simpler request for the new year. She just wants to win.
"I don't even care about [the 100 goal milestone]," she said. "I think the world cares about it more than me and then it's just repeated, they say 'come on Michelle, let's do it'. It's cool but let's just win.
"I don't care who scores the goal, I'm a winner, I don't like losing and I don't know how to lose."
The challenges don't get easier for coach Njegosh Popovich and his team. Western United currently sits fifth on the ladder after defeating Brisbane 1-0 last week.
The mentor handed his players a few days off over Christmas before they returned to training on Wednesday. For Heyman, that meant a return home to Shellharbour to refresh with family and at the beach.
The short week and a busy schedule ahead means Popovich is unlikely to change too much heading into Saturday's game, the coach instead urging his players to execute their existing game plan.
The focus is on both ends of the field, the coach eager to see his strikers execute in front of goal while also tightening up the defence to concede fewer goals.
"Michelle's still creating opportunities," Popovich said. "She's turned into a provider in some games.
"It's not just Michelle, it's the collective and the group and it shows how dominant she is. Against Brisbane we scored five goals, I can't think of the last time Canberra United scored give goals and Michelle Heyman didn't get on the score sheet. It's a rare occurrence.
"In saying that, she laid on two goals for her teammates and her leadership is quality. We need Michelle to be Michelle and the goals will come, I have no doubt."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.