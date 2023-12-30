Heyman helps Canberra end losing streak as Western United held at bay

Canberra United couldn't quite end 2023 on a winning note, but it did build some momentum to carry into the new year after a 1-1 draw with Western United, featuring a goal from veteran skipper Michelle Heyman.
The Saturday evening match in front of 1235 fans at McKellar Park ended a two-game goal drought and losing streak, and it couldn't have come at a better time for Njegosh Popovich's squad as it approaches the halfway point of the season.
"One point is better than no points," the coach said.
"The season is progressing and getting further away from us and we've got to be conscious of that. It was important to get a result today and build some momentum. I'm happy with the performance and the commitment was a lot more evident."
Matildas star and Western United skipper Chloe Logarzo looked threatening early in her milestone 100th A-League Women match, as did former Canberra favourite Grace Maher, both testing the home side's defence.
In her first game back after serving a one-game suspension for a red card, Canberra goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln looked settled and her backs were nicely in-sync to help.
The opening 20 minutes saw both sides handed opportunities to take the lead, it was just the touch in the final third that lacked finesse, particularly from Canberra as it dominated 57 per cent of possession with six shots on goal in the first half.
In the 30th minute Canberra finally found the back of the net with a brilliant Nicki Flannery through-ball putting Sasha Grove in space down the right wing.
The Young Matilda delivered a pinpoint first-touch cross for Heyman to score her 98th A-League Women goal, despite an initial ruling of a Western United own goal.
Canberra fans had a scare just 10 minutes later when Heyman went to the turf clutching her left ankle. After getting some taping from medical staff, she was able to finish the remainder of the half, taking Canberra to the dressing rooms with a 1-0 lead.
American import Cannon Clough nearly doubled Canberra's advantage to start the second half but Western United goalkeeper Hillary Beall was up to the challenge.
At the other end Lincoln was making a name for herself, too, with a sensational fingertip save denying Adriana Taranto. She backed it up with some scrambling defence off the corner.
The Young Matildas goalkeeper was lucky not to concede a penalty with a diving effort to halt an oncoming attacker, before making another strong stop.
Under pressure, the Canberra defence eventually cracked with a poorly cleared ball sent straight back in for Taranto to score from close range through Lincoln's legs.
The match turned into an end-to-end affair for the final 15 minutes with near misses keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats.
The physicality on the pitch also went up a level, however neither side could find a winner, despite the visitors having a strong penalty shout and missing a sitter in the closing stages.
Canberra will have a short turnaround for its next match away against Sydney FC on Wednesday, playing the first of two games postponed earlier in the season.
A-League Women round 10
CANBERRA UNITED 1 (Michelle Heyman 30m) drew with WESTERN UNITED 1 (Adriana Taranto 76m). Crowd: 1235 at McKellar Park on Saturday.
