What Canberrans want to achieve in 2024

Canberrans have pinpointed stronger climate change action and health as key New Year's resolutions for 2024.
After Sunday night's spectacular fireworks and Canberra's nightlife heralded the new year, car parks around Lake Burley Griffin were still surprisingly full on New Year's Day.
Families walked their dogs, while fitness enthusiasts in their active gear lined the footpaths.
Belconnen's Terri-Anne Simmonds was busy preparing to compete in next month's Tri Batemans Bay Festival.
"I'm prepared for the swim and the run but I need to get a new bike for the 40km cycle," she said.
While fitness and diet resolutions were popular, financial resolutions were also a big talking point.
Interest rate rises and growing inflation hurt the pockets of many Australians but one man was determined to survive the inflation wave and buy his first property.
"I've been saving up for a deposit and I'm hoping this year, I'll be able to buy my first home," he said.
Climate action was also featured among the 2024 resolutions. Goulburn community solar farm volunteers Mhairi and Peter Fraser are part of a community that will become the first community-owned solar farm in Australia with a battery.
"We're fed up with the lack of activity regarding climate action in state and federal levels," Ms Fraser said
"We have grandkids and we want an environment that is safe for them in the future."
