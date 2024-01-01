The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Watch

What Canberrans want to achieve in 2024

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
January 1 2024 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans have pinpointed stronger climate change action and health as key New Year's resolutions for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.