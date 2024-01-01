The Canberra Times
Slight dip in Canberra property values to end mostly flat year

By Jasper Lindell
January 2 2024 - 5:30am
The value of Canberra homes fell slightly over the last month while the value of residential property across the country increased, drawing an end to a year in which the capital's property market remained largely flat.

