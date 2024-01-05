From ice-cream to super toasties: more places for your South Coast menu

If you've already knocked over every recommendation we've made in our Best of the South Coast series, here's a few more suggestions for some new ventures which have opened recently.
Perhaps you're after Mexican-inspired brunches after a morning surf, a sandwich for lunch, or maybe the kids have behaved well enough all day to reward them with an ice-cream.
There are plenty more things to add to the holiday must-do list.
Down the coast and craving an ONA Coffee? Head to The Ruse Upstairs, the latest venue from Ben and Erin Blair. With spectacular views out across Ulladulla Harbour, the cafe boasts a Mexican-inspired breakfast and brunch menu and Canberra's own ONA brew.
Think brekky burrito bowls, huevos rancheros, or the holy bowly bowl with pumpkin, charred greens, avocado, quinoa, spiced black beans and salsa verde.
There's also a couple of smoothie bowls; the pitaya version has dragonfruit, mango, strawberry, honey, mesquite with gluten-free granola and yogurt.
And to round off the Canberra connection you can also grab some pastries from Three Mills Bakery.
Do yourself a favour and take the little off-shoot from the highway; it will be the most delicious u-turn you've ever done.
Lagom Bakery opened three years ago but we're putting them in here because they had a cool facelift just before Christmas.
Offering artisanal sourdoughs and viennoiserie (or fancy French pastries like pain au choc and classic croissants). I always pull over for a toastie, with a rotating range of fillings and head out the back near the lake for a quick lunch before the journey continues.
After the refurb there's more space inside, bar seating along the front and an expanded pantry and fridge selection as well, with local meats, preserves, cheese, pasta, and so much more. Do a quick shop and you've for the first night in the holiday home covered.
There's coffee from Moruya-based Guerilla Roasters and other sweet treats.
But do try the toasties.
Tony's has been an Ulladulla staple since 1970, flipping pizzas for locals and tourists alike. Current owners Pino and Helen cook up treats such as a salsicia calabrese pizza with hot Italian sausage, roast capsicum, mushrooms and bocconcini or an Ulladulla special with cheese, tomato, ham, cabanossi and pineapple.
But the exciting news is that Pino has turned his hand to gelato in a big way. In October 2023, he kicked off the menu with 16 classic flavours.
We've been told the locals are popping in regularly to see what creation he's come up with this week. Rum and raisin was popular, so too the almond and fig, but we're hoping he still has the banana caramel on the menu next time we're down that way.
Owners Alex Delly and Jo Thomas do a fantastic job of morphing their hospitality ventures around their growing young family. Formerly of St Isidore and Small Town Milton, now they're making spectacularly good sandwiches in family friendly hours. There's an uncomplicated rotating menu focussing on seasonal produce sourced locally, such as ham and salami from the nearby Martins Ridge Farm. They also get the bread from Lagom, see above. There was a Martins Ridge pork banh mi on the menu one day and it sold out in a couple of hours. Or try the classic tuna melt (made with locally caught tuna, with celery, tomato, jalapeno and Swiss cheese.)
Appears all the cool kids are heading to the South Coast. Kurt and Ash Bailey have opened Bar Yuki which fuses their love for Japanese-style dining, music and hospitality into a venue which feels like an extension of their very funky living room.
There's a collection of vinyl along one wall, plenty of wood-panelling and orange and brown are the dominant colours. We love it.
The drinks menu includes a curated collection of beautiful wines, Japanese-inspired cocktails, classic beers plus a great range of non-alcoholic options too.
To eat, try snack plates of wasabi peas or miso butter popcorn. Mains include pork katsu sandwiches, chicken karaage and market sashimi among other things. The fries with wakame salt and curry mayo are to die for too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.