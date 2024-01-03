Police seek witnesses to Garran crash

Police are looking for witnesses to a crash between two vehicles on Hindmarsh Drive on Tuesday.
Emergency services and police were called to the crash at the intersection of Hindmarsh and Yamba drives in Garran about 11.15am on Tuesday.
Police allege the driver of a silver Subaru Outback could have been driving erratically before it crashed with a grey Mitsubishi Lancer.
Police are calling for witnesses or dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the alleged incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or reach out via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7636035.
