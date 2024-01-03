The Canberra Times
'Australians have a right to know': PM calls for release of 78 missing cabinet papers

Justine Landis-Hanley
Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated January 3 2024 - 1:43pm, first published 12:42pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has slammed the revelation that 78 cabinet documents from 2003, including national security documents, weren't handed over as required under the Morrison government, saying that "Australians have a right to know the basis upon which Australia went to war in Iraq".

