'Australians have a right to know': PM calls for release of 78 missing cabinet papers

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has slammed the revelation that 78 cabinet documents from 2003, including national security documents, weren't handed over as required under the Morrison government, saying that "Australians have a right to know the basis upon which Australia went to war in Iraq".
Just hours before the Howard government's 2003 cabinet papers were set to be released publicly on Monday, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet revealed some documents - including those from the powerful national security committee, which deliberated supporting the invasion of Iraq - hadn't been provided.
In his first appearance for the new year, the Prime Minister called on the National Archives of Australia to publish the additional records, which have since been transferred from Prime Minister and Cabinet.
"Australians lost their lives during that conflict and we know that some of the stated reason for going to war was not correct in terms of the weapons of mass destruction that was alleged Iraq had at that time," Mr Albanese told reporters.
"Australians do have a right to know what the decision-making process was, and my government believes that this mistake must be corrected, that the National Archives of Australia should release all the documentation that has been provided to them, having account for any national security issues, of course.
"There is no reason why these documentations should be, with the exception of putting people in danger, should be not released in a transparent way."
Cabinet documents are released publicly after 20 years through the National Archives.
All eyes were on this year's drop of papers from 2003, when the government decided to commit forces to the invasion of Iraq on the premise that it had weapons of mass destruction - weapons that were never found.
Asked whether he was concerned the failure to transfer the documents was part of a cover-up, Mr Albanese said this was why former ASIO boss Dennis Richardson had been appointed to lead an independent investigation into the incident.
"There is no public servant in Australia who is more respected than Dennis Richardson. Former head of, senior person in defence, in foreign affairs, in national security agencies," the Prime Minister said, adding that Mr Richardson would report back within the next two weeks.
A National Archives spokesperson added it had become aware documents were missing while preparing the 2003 cabinet records for release.
PM&C located the additional records on December 19, 2023, and inspected them with the National Archives on December 22.
The additional records have been transferred to the NAA, where decisions around their release will be made within 90 business days.
