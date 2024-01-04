Who is Elly Conway? And did Taylor Swift really write Argylle?

"And book four, which the movie's based around, was the one that would work for it. So book one is being published, but ... listen, Mr Lucas was clever enough to start Star Wars with Episode 4, so why not us? So there was a whole thing about book four, a meta-universe in the sense of having fun with reinventing the cliches of what spies are all about. And then you guys, you'll read book one, which I hope to actually shoot next."