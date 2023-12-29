24 things that are guaranteed to get you talking in 2024

Of course, Swift is not the only one with new music coming. Millennials will be excited to see a new release from Green Day, plus Jennifer Lopez's upcoming album, This is Me... Now in February (alongside an Amazon Prime film of the same name). Jack Antonoff, famous for producing some of Swift's biggest songs - will release an album with his band The Bleachers, and Dua Lipa will release her third album, following the hit lead single Houdini. Also in the list of confirmed new releases is an album from Usher - perhaps proving why the RnB singer was chosen for the Super Bowl half-time show after not having a new release since 2016.