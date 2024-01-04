Lauren goes from COVID to national champ in remarkable three weeks

Lauren Bates continues to stamp herself as a genuine star of the future after winning the junior women's time trial national title in Ballarat to kickstart the year in perfect style.
Bates won her first national title on Wednesday afternoon and Hayden Stevens finished fifth in the boys under-19s time trial, while fellow Canberra junior Oscar Chamberlain finished third in the under-23s men's event on Thursday.
Bates ensured Canberra riders tasted success and continued her stellar rise in the under-19s event, with the road races to follow on Friday and Saturday.
The 17-year-old obliterated her rivals on the tough course, finishing 40 seconds ahead of second-place getter Nicole Duncan.
Making her effort even more remarkable is the fact she's one of the youngest riders in the field and her preparation was derailed by COVID-19.
"It was very humid. I was sweating all through my helmet; had sweat in my eyes," an elated Bates said.
"It was very hot, I thought it was going to rain, but luckily we missed out on that. Happy about the ride.
"I think anyone in my position would be really happy. I have no words. I'm so glad. I've worked really hard. I had a lot of setbacks last year, so this does mean heaps to me just knowing that I pushed through.
"All of last year, I was dealing with a knee injury. Then at junior track worlds I had a big stack, came off from that, hurt my back.
"Then I got all healed up, got into my next block of training, then I got COVID and had maybe two or three weeks to prepare for nats.
"It has been a long journey here. It's been tough, but hopefully this year will be better."
Bates is one of Australia's brightest cycling prospects. She won five medals at the Youth Commonwealth Games last year - three gold and two silver - in road and track races.
Chamberlain is following a similar trajectory after he won the under-19 time trial world title last year. He has stepped up to the under-23s category this year, finishing third in the Australian titles just 14 seconds behind winner Jackson Medway.
He will also ride in the road race, but won't have the support of teammates to help him chase a win.
"It's a bit harder just solo," Chamberlain told CyclingNews this week.
"But I think it's an art to not have many teammates around you and still try to perform well. Last year I made a few mistakes and that sort of showed in the result. Hopefully I've learnt some good things from last time and yeah, hopefully I can do a good job.
"I've got a good confidence boost now. I'm pretty keen to have a good year next season but, it is going to be a big step up into the under 23 category, but I'm ready for it and I'm excited."
But Jay Vine, meanwhile, is skipping his defence of his time trial national title to focus on his European season after his 2023 campaign was disrupted by injuries and illness.
"It's been an honour to wear the green and gold TT suit over the past year and represent Australia," Vine said.
"Sad not to be defending my national title but there's a long season ahead of me."
