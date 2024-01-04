The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Lauren goes from COVID to national champ in remarkable three weeks

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated January 4 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lauren Bates continues to stamp herself as a genuine star of the future after winning the junior women's time trial national title in Ballarat to kickstart the year in perfect style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.