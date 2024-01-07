The Canberra Times
Fears 'strange' APS flexible work rights could reshape Canberra

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
January 8 2024 - 5:30am
Bolstered flexible working rights for federal public servants, due to kick in this March, could encourage more public servants to work outside of Canberra, prompting concern from local industry groups.

