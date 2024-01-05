Police recover suspected stolen property in Gungahlin raid

Police believe a number of burglaries happened over the new year period when residents left their homes unlocked.
They said officers discovered a large large amount of suspected stolen property when they raided a Gungahlin home this week.
"During the search, police recovered items suspected of being stolen, including a Japanese ceremonial sword, a PlayStation 5, jewelry and watches, tools, designer handbags, electronic devices including mobile phones and tablets, and numerous stolen identity and bank cards," they said in a statement.
"The items are believed to have been stolen from other residences and during other property crimes in Gungahlin across the Christmas/New Year period.
"Police believe that the burglaries were committed by offenders accessing residences via unlocked doors, and would like to remind the community to securely lock properties and vehicles, even when at home."
Police have not made any arrests in relation to these burglaries.
They asked anyone with information about them, or who may have CCTV footage of people acting suspiciously around homes or vehicles in the area in the Christmas/New Year period to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7636511.
