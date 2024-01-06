The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Photos

Magnificent mullets, breathtaking burnouts and a sharp eye on security

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated January 6 2024 - 8:29pm, first published 8:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite the brakes on early for walk-up spectators, Summernats enjoyed a record one-day crowd of 46,000 people on Saturday, filled with magnificent mullets, bountiful burnouts, and acres of well-polished metal gleaming in the sun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.