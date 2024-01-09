The Canberra Times
Long-awaited judgment upholds open justice in whistleblower Collaery case

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 9 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:10pm
Whistleblower Bernard Collaery, against whom charges have been dropped. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Whistleblower Bernard Collaery, against whom charges have been dropped. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

A heavily redacted document, relating to the now discontinued case against Canberra lawyer and whistleblower Bernard Collaery, has finally been made public after more than two years.

