Alleged Christmas burglar charged with string of Gungahlin thefts

A man who allegedly stole more than a 100 items over the Christmas and New Year period in the Gungahlin area, including a Japanese ceremonial sword, has been granted bail.
In the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, a prosecutor claimed the man told police that "given 15 minutes in a Bunnings store he could purchase the items to make a homemade gun".
The alleged Christmas burglar, Kye Edwards, cried upon hearing he would be granted bail.
The 22 year old faces six charges including burglary, dishonestly taking a motor vehicle, theft and possessing stolen property.
Edwards is yet to enter pleas.
Police believe the burglaries happened when residents left their homes unlocked.
"During the search, police recovered items suspected of being stolen, including a Japanese ceremonial sword, a PlayStation 5, jewelry and watches, tools, designer handbags, electronic devices including mobile phones and tablets, and numerous stolen identity and bank cards," ACT Policing previously said in a statement.
Enquires led police to an address of interest in Coombs, where they found Edwards, who is believed to be responsible for the robberies.
In court on Wednesday, a Legal Aid lawyer argued for bail claiming the prosecution case against Edwards was not strong.
They said Edwards had moved out of the Coombs home about a month ago, but was "aware that other people residing at the address may be involved in criminal matters".
A prosecutor said it was alleged Edwards broke into a home while a family was asleep and stole keys, which were later used to steal a car.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker granted Edwards bail with strict conditions including a curfew.
He is set to face court again later this month.
Police have urged anyone with information in relation to burglaries in Gungahlin, or who may have CCTV footage of people acting suspiciously around homes or vehicles in the area in the Christmas and New Year period, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. You can also lodge a report on Crime Stoppers ACT website by quoting 7636511.
