Representation shouldn't be rocket science

Does it ever feel like all the content you consume lately is being inundated with diversity? Or, bombed by the woke fairies, if you will. Gay, black, brown, etc. It's like diversity bingo! Ok, sarcasm aside, as an inclusive media professional and diversity ally, I applaud this progression, and absolutely love the fact that these days, fewer people bat an eyelid. We've made real progress.
Inclusivity and diversity are more than buzz words. For some historically marginalised groups there's been tangible changes. Women are accepted and expected in the boardroom; depictions of LGBTQI+ relationships are routine on screen; and 'blind casting' is commonplace thanks to shows like Bridgerton.
But there's one group in our society that isn't as commonly represented in our advertising and other forms of popular culture. 'They' also happen to be the world's largest minority. The disability community, of which I am a proud member, make up approximately 20 per cent of our global population. That's roughly one in every five people.
But my casual observations and anecdotal evidence, gathered whilst working from a laptop and sitting in my wheelchair, are supported by some quantitative data that was published in the Harvard Business Review.
In the US, a whopping 90 per cent of companies claimed to be in favour of diversity and inclusion. However, when researchers looked closer at what these efforts entailed, only 4 per cent of those initiatives included disability.
There's so much more to disability inclusion than putting a wheelchair in front of the camera.
Representation is so powerful and since acquiring my disabilities I knew I couldn't change my permanent disabilities but with a professional background in advertising and media, I could help change the industries that told me and so many others that our bodies and our lives were worthless.
Despite making up around 20 per cent of the global population, people with disabilities (PWD) appear in advertising at only 1 per cent or less during prime time, according to Niesen data. As someone who has spent years working in advertising agencies' creative departments, writing scripts and helping to execute campaigns, there is no acceptable reason for this.
I wear multiple hats as an inclusive media consultant. On one hand, I understand the industry, the importance of ROI, strategy, branding, key messages and all of the other things that can't be communicated in a single "do better" tweet. But I'm also a passionate disability advocate and want to break down stereotypes, stigmas and walls of exclusion.
There's so much more to disability inclusion than putting a wheelchair in front of the camera. It's nuanced and it sometimes involves awkward conversations or "silly" questions (which are never really silly). It's about making people with disabilities part of the creative and production process, creating psychologically safe working environments for disclosure and so much more.
But I'm here for all of that. Because we won't have progress without difficult conversations with people who are willing to learn from the community, plus brands and businesses who are courageous enough to show leadership in this space.
This year's Shift 20 Initiative is a huge step forward for representation. The campaign sees Australians with disabilities "swapped in" to branded commercials. I look forward to seeing what happens beyond the single advertisements.
In my years of experience as an inclusive consultant, too many brands have excuses as to why they can't include disability in advertising. But the execution of this campaign shows that disability inclusion is in fact possible. Representation isn't rocket science. It takes a conscious effort from advertisers and businesses to bring these ideas to life. It requires production teams that work in the disability space and specialised professionals who have understandings of the industry and the nuances of disability.
The work that I do is about far more than getting a wheelchair on the telly or a prosthetic in print. It's about rewriting the narratives around disability and changing social attitudes. In the long-term this can improve the larger social issues affecting my community - like education, employment and healthcare, to name a few.
We don't just need another expensive government scheme or program to get jobs for people with disabilities. Sure, they can be helpful, but they don't always address the root cause for why these problems exist in the first place.
We need to change public perception of disability. Attitudes like low expectations of people with disabilities keep many out of meaningful employment - not a lack of employment schemes. And frankly, if we treated any other marginalised group in this way, we'd be up in arms, so why are we allowing this to happen to our talented friends, colleagues, neighbours and family members simply because they have a disability?!
While the effort by brands and businesses to be inclusive should be applauded, it also highlights there is still a long way to go to break down the biases and discrimination. If all levels of the industry were truly inclusive, it shouldn't take any extra effort at all.
We must begin to integrate disability into Australian mainstream media and advertising to better represent the incredibly diverse country we live in - just as we have with gender. It's not just good for society - it's good for business. As the saying goes "you can't be what you can't see." It's time to see what disabled Australians can truly be.
