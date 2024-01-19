Poor casting, chemistry stop heist film lifting off

There are moments where you can see what the film could have been. With more interesting characters, a lead more suited to grounding a film (Hart barely even has a quippy line, and doesn't get to do any of the sort of acting that has made him a comedy staple), and less reliance on CGI, Lift could have easily joined the likes of The Italian Job, Ocean's 11 and Inside Man as a fun, rewatchable heist caper. Especially under the steady hand of F. Gary Gray, whose filmography also includes Set It Off (another heist film), Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen and The Negotiator, among others. But, unfortunately, it all comes off as too generic, derivative and lacking in spark. And it's really hard to look past the underwhelming lead performance and dire lack of chemistry.