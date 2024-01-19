The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Poor casting, chemistry stop heist film lifting off

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated January 19 2024 - 7:23pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lift

M, 107 minutes, Netflix

Two stars

There are few heist movies more thoroughly enjoyable than the 2003 remake of The Italian Job.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.