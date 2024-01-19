TV's a feast compared to the famine of the past

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Snob. Such a brilliant word. Rolls off the tongue so easily. Subtract the first letter and everyone still knows you're talking about that special group who ooze pretentiousness and drip with conceit and don't think but know they're a cut above the rest of us.
Takes one to know one, of course. Coffee. Art. Music. Wine. Food. Literature. There's a touch of the snob in all of us. Don't appreciate the superiority of vinyl records over digitised music? Clueless philistine. Unaware that Pepsi Max is better than Coke Zero? Ignorant bogan.
Elitism may be an inescapable part of the human condition. But it still comes as a surprise so early in 2024 to have our first nomination for Snob of the Year.
David Chase, creator of The Sopranos, the award-winning series about a crime family hailed by television critics as the small screen equivalent of a Rembrandt, claimed this week that the "Golden Age" of TV was over. Audiences - we, the great unwashed - could no longer concentrate, he sniffed. Worst of all, geniuses like himself were being told to "dumb it down".
"As the human race goes on, we are more into multitasking," Chase wailed. "Your phone is just one symptom, but who can really focus? Your mother could be dying and you are by her hospital bed taking calls.
"We seem to be confused and audiences can't keep their minds on things, so we can't make anything that makes too much sense, takes our attention and requires...focus."
We've heard this claptrap before, haven't we? While Chase is peeved because a new show he'd been pitching was rejected, critics have been decrying television ever since its invention, deploring it as a "cultural wasteland" appealing to the lowest common denominator. Quite often they were right.
But now?
Anyone capable of operating a remote control can only conclude Chase has somehow mistaken the 21st century for the 1970s. Must be all the mullets and moustaches. If YouTube and other social platforms continue serving up endless short videos about cats doing dumb things, modern television has never been better.
Clever storytelling, sophisticated character development and a cinematic flair once the province of the cinema, is flourishing. Crime and nature documentaries have become art forms in their own right. Not bad for a world where all of us supposedly suffer various degrees of attention deficit disorder.
Still, just to be sure, I went back this week and sampled episodes of once-loved TV shows that were hailed as groundbreaking when I was growing up.
The experience was like glancing through an old family photo album and cringing at the fashions and hairstyles.
M*A*S*H, the acclaimed comedy/drama series set in the Korean War, felt lame, contrived and far too worthy.
Hawaii 5-0 had more wooden actors than the cast of a Pinocchio movie (although the intro music has never been beaten).
Happy Days, the feel-good sitcom that was little more than an Archie comic with real-life actors - a show that left a generation mimicking the Fonz - was so treacly and predictable it was unwatchable.
Modern television - we're talking streaming services here because free to air TV continues its downward death spiral - is a banquet compared to the thin gruel of yesteryear. If popular cinema is stuck in a rut, belching out soulless Marvel superhero flicks and reheated rom-coms, the biggest complaint you make about the box these days is that there is too much of it.
In the past 12 months, thanks largely to the fortunate use of streaming service passwords shared among friends and family, I've found it hard turning off our television. I was riveted by 1883 and another Yellowstone spin-off, 1923. Despite the incoherent mumbling of its actors, millions of us were transfixed by Succession. And if you want to laugh and never fail to be shocked by black comedy drama, it's hard to go past Barry and The Boys.
Streaming providers like Netflix may well be tightening their budgets after years of orgiastic spending on content.
But those writers and directors who turned modern television into such an attractive evening destination - and that includes grumpy David Chase - deserve our appreciation.
In 1670 the Flemish painter Abraham Breughel dismissed Rembrandt as an artist whose failure to paint nudes meant he didn't know how to draw the human figure. "Only an uneducated person tries to clothe his figure...in such a way that we cannot make head nor tail of them," complained Breughel.
Insufferable snobs getting it wrong. Now there's a show we'd all watch.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Is modern TV superior to any other era? What shows from decades ago do you miss? What are you glued to now? Or have you given up on streaming services because of the rising subscription costs? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
THEY SAID IT: "Television is an invention that permits you to be entertained in your living room by people you wouldn't have in your home." - David Frost
