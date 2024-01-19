TV's a feast compared to the famine of the past

Brad writes: "You are right on the money. Never have bought the jingoistic merch. In the last week of January every two years I replace my Australian flag on my actual flagpole with one from an Australian manufacturer. (They actually export flags to overseas suppliers - win/win.) I think it's time we blew this whole issue away for good. Australia's 'day' is January 1 (thanks, bureaucrats). I'm leaning towards May 15 as the establishment of national parliament and maybe the cynical choice of May 8 - 'maaate'. Anything to get us off this grinding fake merry-go-round."