'Most competitive I've seen': Widdup backs McEvoy partnership

Top Hawkesbury trainer Brad Widdup rates lightly raced mare Tintookie his best chance of winning a race from three runners his stable has at Rosehill on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Tintookie, who will be ridden by champion jockey Kerrin McEvoy, lines up against 10 rivals in a $160,000 benchmark 78 race.
Widdup's other runners on the big 10 race program are Sneaky Paige and Fun Sunday. McEvoy has been booked to ride Sneaky Paige while Tyler Schiller is aboard Fun Sunday.
Tintookie resumed with an impressive victory with McEvoy in the saddle at Randwick on January 6 and the Group 1 winning trainer said the four-year-old had thrived with that first-up run under her belt.
"I can't fault Tintookie's condition going into Saturday's race," Widdup told ACM Racing. "She's in great order. It's a similar type of race to what she won at Randwick earlier in the month.
"I thought her first-up win was an excellent performance. She finished the race off strongly. Tintookie has drawn an ideal barrier in gate four - Kerrin should have her just travelling off the pace.
"The only down side to her chances from where I'm looking is I would have loved to give her an extra week off before this race but there's nothing I can do about that.
"I think she's a very talented mare. She should be improved again with Saturday's run behind her."
Fun Sunday, represents great value for punters in a $160,000 race over 2400 metres, according to the Albury born trainer.
"I think Fun Sunday is at great odds," he said. "Fun Sunday ran well at Canterbury last time in a 1900 metre race. She's had three runs from a spell and is ready for a good campaign. Fun Sunday is up in class and distance but I think she should be competitive.
"There's plenty of upside to Fun Sunday. We've just given her a bit of time to mature and I think that extra time we've given her will pay dividends in the future."
Widdup said Sneaky Paige was slightly disappointing at her last run when unplaced at Randwick.
"I just can't pinpoint what happened last time," the father of three children said. "She's a lot better than that run. She's a nice mare. Sneaky Paige had been working well in the lead up to her last run and is doing the same now. Sneaky Paige appreciates a bit of give in the track for her races.
"I'm hoping there's a bit of give in the ground for Saturday. We've got Kerrin riding her. It's his first ride on her. I'm sure we'll get a clearer idea where we got in the future after Kerrin rides her.
"Kerrin does a lot of riding for us but he's hard to get hold of because all the other trainers chase his services. He's a world class jockey and is a great judge."
Widdup, who has 70 horses in work at his Hawkesbury stables said racing in New South Wales and in particular Sydney is extremely competitive because of the excellent prize-money on offer.
"It's the most competitive I've ever seen racing in Sydney," he said.
"It's tough to get a winner but you've got to keep on going. It's just so competitive on all fronts. The prize-money for racing is sensational and it gives owners the chance to get a pay day on their investments."
Widdup will be at Rosehill on Saturday before travelling to New Zealand for the big Karaka Yearling Sales which begin on January 28.
"It's been a very busy time and will be for another few months," he said. "It's just like you're on a big merry-go-round. We've inspected a lot of yearlings at various studs over the last few months and now they're getting ready for sale.
"Training horses is a bit like training a footy team - you've always got to get fresh blood in. Trainers are always replenishing their numbers as they try to find their next big race winner.
"We purchased six yearlings at the Gold Coast yearling sales last week and now we'll head over for the four day sale in New Zealand before coming back to get ready for the Melbourne and Sydney yearling sales."
Rosehill's first race on Saturday is scheduled to start at 12.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.