The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Loveable Rocky sets sad record at Domestic Animal Services shelter

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
January 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rocky, a three-year-old cross-breed, has been at Domestic Animal Services waiting for adoption for 302 days as of Friday - a new record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.