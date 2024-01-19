'We needed Larkham': Wallabies back new mentor to replace Jones

Former Wallabies fullback Greg Martin has blasted the decision to overlook ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham for the national job after Rugby Australia opted to back international experience.
Joe Schmidt has been unveiled as the replacement for Eddie Jones, with the former Ireland mentor signing a two-year deal just a week after expressions of interest for the position closed.
New Zealander Schmidt is widely viewed as a shrewd appointment given his experience the way he turned Ireland into the No. 1 ranked Test side, as well as his history with the All Blacks.
He will offer measured assurance for Australian rugby fans and his approach to the game and the media is at odds with the way Jones went about his ill-fated second-coming as Wallabies mentor last year.
Jones' exit after a disastrous World Cup campaign left the game in turmoil, and several options were floated as successors.
But it's unclear how many applicants there were or if any other contenders - including Larkham and former Brumbies mentor Dan McKellar - lodged official applications for the job.
Martin fears Schmidt's appointment will follow the same path as sacked Test coach Dave Rennie and Robbie Deans - both New Zealanders who took on the Wallabies' top job.
"Robbie Deans was appointed as the Wallaby coach about ten years ago then Dave Rennie only about five years ago and was sacked for Eddie Jones. So, we've had two Kiwis, and both times it's ended in tears and we're about to go down the same track," Martin said on his Triple M Brisbane radio show.
"We needed Stephen Larkham, we needed a bloke who has won a World Cup who is an Australian.
"We're going to overlook another Australian ... for another Kiwi to coach Australia, bad move in my mind.
"We'll get beaten by the Kiwis in July and August and everyone will go, 'Oh well, that was a dud,' we'll sack him [Joe Schmidt] and we'll be back in the same position again."
Larkham will instead remain at the Brumbies in the hope of leading the club to Super Rugby glory, while McKellar is coaching in England.
The pair are both considered long-term international coaching options, but they are both relatively new to their professional coaching careers.
Schmidt, a former World Cup high-performance boss, will take over a side reeling from their worst World Cup showing after they were unable to progress from the pool stages and boasting just two wins from nine Tests under Jones in 2023.
Jones's selections, tactics and communication were heavily criticised, the coach walking less than a year into a five-year deal and triggering RA chairman Hamish McLennan's exit.
The Wallabies have sunk to No.9 in the world rankings, Schmidt to begin in March ahead of home Tests against Wales in July and a visit from the British and Irish Lions a year later.
"I am conscious that the Wallabies have weathered a difficult period and I am keen to help them build a way forward with greater alignment and clear direction from RA," he said.
"The upcoming Test matches against Wales will arrive quickly, post-Super Rugby, and the program through to the British and Irish Lions Tour next year presents plenty of opportunities and challenges, which I am sure will invigorate players and staff.
"I am looking forward to connecting with Super Rugby coaches, RA staff, and getting to observe and meet players in the coming months."
Schmidt coached Ireland for almost seven years, winning three Six Nations titles including the 2018 Grand Slam and taking them to world No.1 for the first time.
They also beat the All Blacks and won in South Africa for the first time under his tenure.
Schmidt left his World Rugby role to assist Ian Foster at the All Blacks, New Zealand then reaching the World Cup final and losing to South Africa by one point.
A panel of former Wallabies including new Rugby Australia (RA) chair and chief executive Dan Herbert and Phil Waugh, RA president Joe Roff, John Eales, and returning RA advisor David Nucifora, as well as new high performance chief Peter Horne unanimously agreed on the appointment.
"Joe has delivered success at every stop in his career," Waugh said.
"Given our stated plan to build a unified Australian Rugby system, Joe's experience with Ireland and New Zealand - two of the most aligned Rugby nations in the world - will no doubt prove valuable as we move forward.
"He has a global view of the game from his experience in both the northern and southern hemispheres, and his appointment puts us in a strong position as we build towards the 2025 British and Irish Lions Tour."
Schmidt will report to Horne in a new structure designed to align RA's high performance programs, while the country's Super Rugby clubs have pledged to cooperate with RA's desire for on-field centralisation.
