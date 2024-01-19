The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'We needed Larkham': Wallabies back new mentor to replace Jones

By Murray Wenzel
Updated January 19 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Wallabies fullback Greg Martin has blasted the decision to overlook ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham for the national job after Rugby Australia opted to back international experience.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.