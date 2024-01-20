The Canberra Times
Dutton wrong to disparage those with whom he disagrees

By Letters to the Editor
January 21 2024 - 5:30am
It is quite inappropriate for Peter Dutton and other Liberals to disparage Australians uncomfortable with the choice of January 26 as Australia Day.

