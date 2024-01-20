Canberra rue 'tough' missed penalty call in crushing late defeat

A brace by Canberra United captain Michelle Heyman that moved her to equal-first on the A-League Women goalscorer's list wasn't enough to lift her team to beat Melbourne Victory in a 3-2 loss.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The second-biggest crowd of the season (2148) turned out to McKellar Park on Saturday to celebrate Heyman's 100-goal milestone from last week in Sydney.
But after the pre-match presentation ended, Canberra found themselves on the receiving end of a very disciplined, attacking, and physical Victory outfit, featuring a handful of past and present Matildas stars.
Coach Njegosh Popovich was left to rue a first-half missed penalty call, a painfully-close missed winner from United duo Heyman and Maria Rojas, and a crushing 93rd minute game-deciding strike by Victory's Emily Gielnik.
"We're hoping things are going to turn and we're going to get some calls go our way at some point, but it's not to be," he said.
"But we also didn't complete the opportunities we created."
Vesna Milivojevic had an early attempt to chip the keeper, which was saved, but United didn't have to wait much longer to break the deadlock
From the goalkick Canberra quickly regained possession before Holly Murray lobbed a cross to Michelle Heyman who put the ball into the back of the net.
In the 18th minute Melbourne's Rachel Lowe put Victory on level terms with a neat chip off a long ball just out of reach of Canberra goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln.
Lincoln didn't drop her shoulders though and made some crucial first-half saves as Victory felt the switch in momentum.
Not long before half-time United were denied a chance at the lead when Kiwi Deven Jackson was roughly brought down in the area.
Shouts for a penalty from the green-clad crowd were ignored by referee Isabella Mossin, which also drew criticism from broadcast commentary.
"That looks from that replay to be a tough call for Canberra," the commentator said.
"May have gotten a little bit of ball but it was more Deven Jackson. Melbourne Victory get away with one there."
The call proved especially costly for Canberra when Matildas star Alex Chidiac put Victory ahead with a scrambling effort in injury time right before the half-time break.
In the second half, it wasn't until the 70th minute that Heyman found an equaliser, finishing a neat back-post header by Sofia Christopherson.
The goal put Heyman to nine goals this season, equal with teammate Milivojevic as the A-League's leading goalscorers, but her work was undone by a heartbreaking injury-time winner by Gielnik.
After the game Jackson was livid at the referee's penalty decision that proved pivotal.
"I didn't dive. I do think it was a penalty any day of the week," she said.
Next Sunday, United will travel to Wellington to face the Phoenix. It'll be an important match for Canberra with a very difficult stretch ahead, set to play the top three teams in the competition in the weeks that follow.
MELBOURNE VICTORY 3 (R Lowe 18', A Chidiac 45+1', E Gielnik 90+3') bt CANBERRA UNITED 2 (M Heyman 5', 70') at McKellar Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.