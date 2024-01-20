Kyrgios comeback complicated by protected ranking expiry

Nick Kyrgios is officially in a race against time to keep his grand slam hopes alive in 2024 after a possible logistical mishap that could severely impact his return.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Kyrgios has failed to "freeze" his ATP Tour protected ranking after his most recent wrist injury indefinitely postponed his return, following an earlier knee issue that required surgery in January last year.
Now instead of having a protected ranking of world no.21 valid until after the Olympics - which would have ensured entry into top tournaments like the French Open and Wimbledon - Kyrgios' protected ranking is currently set to expire on the week of March 4, an ATP Tour spokesperson confirmed.
That is because from the moment Kyrgios used his protected ranking to play in a Stuttgart tournament in mid-June last year, he had nine months or nine tournaments to use it to enter other events - whichever was first.
An extension of his protected ranking for a newer wrist injury that kept him sidelined late last year and led to his inability to compete at Melbourne Park this month, would have given him more time, but the ATP Tour told The Canberra Times that a freeze request has not been received.
It means Kyrgios will not have a protected ranking for majors on the tennis calendar after the Australian Open, which will make his comeback a whole lot tougher if he doesn't come back to the tennis court soon, and in top form.
The 28-year-old has not won a match since a Tokyo tournament in October 2022, and he was beaten in his Stuttgart effort last year.
With world rankings points expiring after 12 months, Kyrgios' newly-calculated ranking after March would be expected to be hundreds of spots lower than when he was in career-best form in 2022 before injury, which could see him rely on wildcard entries.
Kyrgios' manager was contacted for further comment but did not respond.
There haven't been many details revealed about the extent of Kyrgios' right wrist ligament troubles, but the former world No.13 confirmed while commentating with Eurosport this week that he did have "a bit of surgery".
The timeline for Kyrgios' return still remains uncertain, however he did point to Wimbledon as a grand slam he's hoping to play in July.
"I was just riddled with injuries last year. It's been so hard," he said.
"It's been a day-by-day process, just trying to trust the process and let my body recover. I'm listening to my body. Wimbledon's always circled on my calendar."
As Kyrgios continues his media punditry at the Australian Open, another Canberran is hitting the courts this weekend in 17-year-old Charlie Camus.
After his defection to represent France, Camus plays his first Australian Open Junior tournament on Sunday as a Frenchman, and the boys' ninth seed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.