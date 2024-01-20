Nicholls P-plater caught speeding has licence suspended: police

A 19-year-old Nicholls man has had his provisional licence suspended for 90 days following an incident on Saturday morning.
About 8.50am, ACT Road Policing officers were conducting speed enforcement operations on Gungahlin Drive, Franklin.
Police said a laser speed measuring device recorded a white BMW M3 travelling at 130kmh in an 80kmh zone.
Police stopped the p-plater and spoke to him. His licence was immediately suspended for 90 days and he was issued an infringement notice for $1841.00 and six demerit points.
Following the incident, police are reminding drivers to obey the posted speed limits.
